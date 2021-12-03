Chennai: K-9 Squad's Skills Display At Egmore Police Museum Leaves Onlookers In Awe; Watch

In a program organised at the Tamil Nadu Police Museum, several school students gathered to watch the canine squad of Chennai Police demonstrating their outdoor skills on Thursday. The video shared by news agency ANI shows around 200 students visiting the Tamil Nadu Police Museum in Chennai's Egmore enjoying their performances with great enthusiasm.

The video shows Chennai police personnel performing various tasks with a Labrador and a Doberman where it can be seen sniffing explosives, narcotics, among various other tasks. The Doberman trained for crime detection was also seen performing outdoor skills at the show.

#WATCH | Chennai Police demonstrated the skills of five of its trained dogs at a show organised at Tamil Nadu Police Museum on Thursday pic.twitter.com/j25eYMowFI — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

This being the first performance by the canine squad after the lockdown witnessed huge excitement among the children who were present at the show as they were seen glued to it from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, the squad performing at the show included three Labrador Retrievers and two Dobermans as they perform a series of activities.

Tamil Nadu Police Museum

Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in September, the Tamil Nadu Police Museum is located in the old police commissioner’s office premises in Egmore.

It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6.47 crore and is spread across 24,000 sq ft. The museum showcases various police uniforms, vehicles, band music equipment, followed by weapons such as bombs, guns, machines, explosives, detecting equipment, seized antique idols, machines used for printing counterfeit currency notes bombs, a model lock-up room, etc, used by the police personnel. Apart from that, other exhibits include historical documents pertaining to the state police department.

Image: ANI