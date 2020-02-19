Anti-CAA Protestors Carry Long March Against Centre's Citizenship Bill In Chennai

A large group of protesters on Wednesday have organised a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Chennai. As per sources, 5,000 to 8,000 people belonging to almost 18 different Muslim organisations have gathered near Chepauk area in the city and will be marching towards the Tamil Nadu Assembly, demanding to pass a resolution against the CAA.

However, the protestors have reportedly not been granted permission to conduct the rally. Due to this, the security has been tightened and police have been deployed around the city. As per sources, around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed at the police site and around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed outside Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Violent protests in Chennai

Amid the protests against the citizenship laws, the police had detained over 100 protestors after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai on the evening of February 14. The protest turned violent when the protestors clashed with the police. Four police personnel - a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

Further, the protesters have accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. The protesters were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protests.

Read: Amid rift with MVA allies over CAA & NPR, CM Uddhav Thackeray summons Cabinet meeting

Tamil Nadu CM backs police

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday defended the violent police action against the protesters at Washermanpet. According to the Chief Minister, the protest was instigated by some "miscreants".

Giving out his explanation over defending the police action, Palaniswami had said, "Protesters did not have permission to stage the protests. When they were asked to get arrested, few people started pelting stones, bottles, and slippers and that is when police had to use force. The protest is an instigated one."

Read: 'He should understand coalition dharma': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury on Uddhav's CAA remarks

In retaliation to the CM's reply, the MK Stalin-led DMK staged to walk out from the Tamil Nadu Assembly as he was not satisfied with Palaniswami's answer defending police action. He said, "The government's version is totally false. The police are the one who attacked the peaceful protesters."

Read: Etihad to add daily flight connecting Abu Dhabhi to Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai just for May

Nationwide protests against citizenship laws

Protests against the newly amended Citizenship law, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense ever since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had stated that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, protestors insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

Read: Chennai decreed noisiest among India's metros; louder even than Delhi, as per CPCB