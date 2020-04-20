Chennai: 20 Arrested For Attack On Ambulance Carrying doctor’s Body Who Died Of COVID-19

In a shocking incident on Sunday, locals in Chennai protested against the cremation of a senior doctor who had succumed to the novel Coronavirus. The incident took place when the body of the doctor was being carried in an ambulance to the burial ground for the last rites. A mob then blocked the road and even hurled stones at the ambulance, eventually breaking the windows of the ambulance and even injuring the driver.

With the situation worsening further, the 55-year-old doctor had to be cremated at another cemetery. Reportedly, out of the 50 people that attacked the ambulance, 20 have been arrested by the Chennai Kilpauk police.

In another incident on April 13, residents of Ambattur protested against the cremation of a doctor who had passed away due to the COVID-19 virus. The 62-year-old doctor was a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and was being treated in a private hospital. However, the body of the doctor was then cremated at a different location.

IMA declares Black Day

In wake of the rising incidents against doctors and healthcare workers in the country, the Indian Medical Association has issued a 'White Alert' to the nation. As a part of the alert, all the doctors and hospitals across the country have been urged to light a candle as a protest and vigil on April 22, Wednesday, at 9 pm. The association has also declared a Black Day on April 23, and urged all doctors to work with black badges on Thursday.

In a circular issued on Monday, National President Dr Rajan Sharma stated that the IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocation and that doctors have been beaten up, abused, denied entry and residence as well.

"Further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the government even after the Black Day," the IMA circular read.

