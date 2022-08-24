Chennai: Man Attacks RPF Woman Constable After Being Asked To Deboard Ladies Coach

In a shocking development coming from Tamil Nadu, a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was attacked with a knife, while on duty, at the Chennai Beach Railway station on August 23.

As per sources, two women RPF constables were on escort duty on a local train at around 8.30 PM on Tuesday night, when an unidentified person jumped inside the ladies' coach. Noticing him in the compartment, constable Asirva immediately approached the man and asked him to get off the coach.

However, the person is said to have suddenly attacked constable Asirva with a knife. The attack left her with severe injuries on her neck.

Passengers on board came to the constable's aid, after which she was immediately taken to a hospital where she is receiving intensive care.

The Chennai Egmore Crime Branch has now registered a case and an investigation is underway to nab the accused for assaulting a RRF constable on duty.

Knife crime in Chennai

Earlier, a 23-year-old man was stabbed by a gang earlier in August for complaining to the police about their anti-social activities, as per sources. K Suresh was the injured person's name.

Following their release from prison, the gang members rounded up the young man and stabbed him with a knife at a tea shop close to Santhome. The incident took place on August 10.

Suresh was taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering from cut wounds. On the basis of his complaint, sources claim that S Shankar (21), of Annai Sathya Nagar near RA Puram, was detained by Foreshore Estate Police on August 11 after he was found with three knives in his possession.