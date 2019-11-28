Man Gives Chennai Police Station 4-star Rating, Now Everyone’s Doing It

A police station from Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media after a man decided to review it on Google Maps. Logeshwaran S, a resident of Tamil Nadu posted a review of the Thirumullaivoyal T10 Police Station in Chennai, describing the experience of his stay there.

The review

Logeshwaran in his review claimed that he was detained around midnight for travelling without proper documents. He said the police station was 'clean' and the staff was very kind. By staff, he meant officials at the police station. Logeshwaran said he didn't face any harassment by the police and that he was released the next morning without having to pay any bribe. While ending his review, Logeshwaran also asked his readers to visit the place once in a lifetime.

So, lets come to the rating part now. Logeshwaran gave the police station 4 stars. After his post went viral, many people took to Google and gave their own reviews of the police station. The rating of the police station went up from 3.7 to 4.2 stars.

Deputy Commissioner Easwaran told the media that he is going to investigate the detainment following the news of the review went viral. Though it's positive, such reviews are not a good trend, Easwaran added.

In another bizarre incident, a police station in Colombo, Sri Lanka received five-star reviews on Google Maps. A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the review and netizens couldn't keep calm. A person by the name Wijesekara Pathurjan shared the review of Kollupitiya Police Station in which he explained his treatment inside the jail. The picture of the review posted with a quirky caption has gone viral on various social media platforms and has already received thousands of likes and comments. The post has also been retweeted 1,100 times.

