Chennai: MRB Nurses Stage Massive Protest; Demand 'fixed Salary' From State Government

The Healthcare workers from the MRB Welfare Association in Chennai on Friday staged a massive protest against the government. According to sources, around 17,000 workers across Tamil Nadu have participated in the protest, which is being held at Chepauk in Chennai. Stating that they have cleared the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exams and were recruited, the protesting health workers demand that the government should give them a fixed salary.

Chennai: Health workers stage protest

The MRB nurses further questioned, "Why are we paid Rs 14,000 only, whereas the government staff is given Rs 44,000?"

Earlier on January 22, a large number of temporary health workers staged a protest demanding regularization of their jobs. The workers said, "We were appointed as temporary staff. We have been given the position of multipurpose hospital workers. Although we get a consolidated pay, we do not enjoy benefits such as leaves with pay. Till date, it has always been no work no pay."

COVID-19 outbreak in Tamil Nadu

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu so far has recorded over 8,36,818 positive cases, out of which 8,19,850 have successfully recovered, while 12,339. According to the latest information by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 503 new cases, 544 fresh recoveries and 6 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 4,629.

