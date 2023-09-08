Chennai: Multi-activity Display Marks Culmination Of Cadets' Training At OTA

A combined display of training proficiency was organized at OTA, Chennai on Friday, September 8, as a prelude to the passing out parade for the Gentlemen and Lady cadets at the academy. Lt. Gen. Sanjeev Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, Commandant, Officers Training was the chief guest of the parade.



Officers Training Academy (OTA) is a training establishment of the Indian Army that trains officers from the Short Service Commission (SSC). The training lasts for 49 weeks as the academy prepares all the graduates for all branches of the army except the AMC or the Army Medical Corps. The academy was established in 1963 and was in Alandur, a southern neighbourhood of Chennai. The academy was formed as an alternative to IMA which gives a permanent commission to attract more youth to join the army and also work for less number of years under the short service commission.

Multi-activity display marks culmination of training of Gentlemen Cadets at OTA, Chennai

Multi-display activity marks the end of the training of Gentlemen cadets at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Parents of the cadets passing out from the academy and other invitees witnessed the event. The show commenced with an Equestrian display by the cadets and the Riding instructors of the Horse Riding Club of the Academy, displaying dexterous and breathtaking manoeuvres.



The excitement continued with a well-coordinated PT Display by the cadets and the Physical training instructors which epitomized the high training physical standards of the academy. It was followed by a soulful and melodious band display which mesmerized the audience with marshal music. The show also featured the display of the Army Martial Arts Regime (AMAR) which has now been included with training in the army.



The bayonet fighting displayed by the cadets displayed proficiency in the quarter battle scenario, captivated the audience and filled them with vigour. Finally in the end the event set ablaze Kalaripayathu, a martial art form from Kerala’s Malabar region. The event concluded with the chief guest Lt. Gen. Sanjeev Chauhan presenting mementos to the participating cadets and appreciating their skills and also OTA which continues to attract the best talent of the youth from around the country in the service of the nation.