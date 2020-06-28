Chennai: Playback Singer Raises Over Rs 15L To Support Musicians Hit Hard By COVID Crisis

In an effort to help musicians who are hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, a Chennai-based playback singer has raised over Rs 15 lakh by singing live for the past 64 days. Satyan Mahalingam started the initiative 'Satyan Utsav' on social media platforms—Facebook and Instagram during the Coronavirus lockdown. The project is called 'Music 4 Musicians' to support the livelihood of people associated with the music industry.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Mahalingam said, "Earlier, we used to have 40 to 45 programs within a month. Our minimum earning was Rs 50,000 and above. With the commencement of lockdown our earnings have come down to zero and we don't know how long it will last."

He further added, "Since I am from the music industry, I know how hard it is to survive. So, I've started this and able to give something to my industry. It's my 64-day performance. On May 30, I sang continuously for 25 hours to collect funds to help stage light music artists."

COVID-19 in Chennai

Currently, Chennai has recorded a total of 51,699 Coronavirus cases, out of which 773 people have succumbed to the infection. While 19,881 cases are active, as many as 31,045 people have recovered in the city. According to reports, the state government has started an intensive containment and control strategy at the micro-level in six high-risk zones of Chennai. Except for Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari, and Erode, all 28 districts in the state have reported a rise in Coronavirus cases.

(With ANI Inputs)