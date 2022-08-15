Chennai: Police Arrests Main Accused In FedBank Burglary Case; 18 Kgs Of Gold Retrieved

In an update to the major bank robbery that took place in Arumbakkam in Chennai city on Saturday, August 13, 18kgs of robbed gold from the Fed Gold bank has been retrieved and the main accused is arrested by police.

Police on Monday informed that the main accused Murugan has been arrested by the Chennai police officials. He was an employee in the same bank.

According to sources, police officials are searching for three of his absconding accomplices. The three accused Santhosh, Balaji and Suriya reportedly were a part of the burglary.

On August 13, gold items worth Rs 20 crores were looted by miscreants from Fed Gold Bank in Arumbakkam. According to sources, three burglars came on two bikes and allegedly gave drugs to the security guard and bank employees to enter the bank.

The case was investigated by the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of police.