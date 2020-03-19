Chennai Police Cracks Down On Irresponsible Mass Anti-CAA Protest; 4 Booked

The Chennai Police on Thursday have booked four members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) for staging a protest in Chennai demanding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be revoked and that the state Assembly pass a resolution against National Population Register (NPR) amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The Police have booked them for protesting without permission and also putting public life at risk.

About the protest

Risking the lives of the public, thousands of protestors including children, women and the elderly gathered near the Madras High Court metro station in what they call a ‘Jail Bharo’ protest. The protestors of TNTJ were heard shouting slogans such as, “even corona has killed only 2 people, but CAA has killed over 80” and “we would rather die of corona than as refugees in our own country”. The organizers maintain that the protest is being conducted despite the partial shutdown over coronavirus fears, as it was a pre-planned event.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday has ordered the closure of schools, colleges, malls, theatres, amusement parks, pubs, swimming pools, gymnasiums and TASMAC bars all over the State till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak gripping the country. CM Palaniswami said these measures would take effect from Tuesday onwards.

