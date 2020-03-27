Cop Dons 'Coronavirus' Head Mask, Educates Lockdown Violators On Social Distancing

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state police across the country has upped its efforts to ensure citizens stay home and avoid mass gatherings. Recently, a Chennai police inspector was seen wearing a 'Coronavirus' head mask to raise awareness amongst the citizens.

Police warn violators

In a video that has surfaced, the police officer can be seen warning two men on a bike who violated the lockdown. The police officer emphasised on social distancing and pretending to be the virus, he can be seen telling the violators, "What will happen if I come and sit between you both?"

READ | J&K Polices Registers 218 FIRs Against Lockdown Violators Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Authorities have constantly been emphasising on the need for social distancing to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The virus is believed to spread through surface contact, hence, social distancing is an effective way to contain the spread. India is believed to be in Stage 2 of the spread and the Health Ministry has confirmed that no cases of 'Community Transfer' have been reported yet.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Writes To 18 CMs, Seeks Relief For WB People Stuck Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The 21-day nationwide lockdown is, hence an attempt to break the chain of transmission in the country and then attempt symptomatic treatment to help the infected persons recover. No vaccine or cure has been discovered for the COVID-19 yet.

READ | PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

READ | Delhi Police Stop Bus Carrying 14 Japanese Tourists; Driver Claims 'not Sure If Tested'