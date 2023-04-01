Chennai Railway Station Name Board Defaced As Miscreants Blacken Letters Written In Hindi

Police are on the lookout for miscreants who smeared black paint on the Hindi letters of the Chennai Fort railway station name board.

The name of the station has been written in three languages namely Tamil, Hindi and English. However, on Friday, some unknown miscreants defaced the railway board by blackening the Hindi text on it. Following the incident, the Chennai police registered a case under relevant sections and immediately rectified the name board. In its investigation, the police have been probing the CCTV footages to nab the accused responsible for the act.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin again stoked the Hindi language row by criticising food standard authority FSSAI's decision to label curd packets as 'dahi'.

MK Stalin condemns Hindi imposition in labelling curd

CM MK Stalin on March 29, condemned the imposition of Hindi even in labelling curd and said that those responsible for it would be banished from southern parts of the country. Taking to his Twitter, he said, "The unabashed insistence of Hindi Imposition has come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from the South forever."

Following FSSAI’s statement, Minister for Milk and Dairy development in TN, SM Nasar told local media that the instructions from FSSAI will not be implemented in the state and that curd packets will continue to be labelled as “thayir”, the Tamil equivalent of the word curd. It is pertinent to mention that the FSSAI rolled back its notification released for making it mandatory to use the word ‘Dahi’ on the printed labels of curd packets.