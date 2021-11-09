Chennai Rains: AIADMK’s Palaniswami Urges CM Stalin To Provide Immediate Relief

As incessant rains continued to wreak havoc in southern state Tamil Nadu, killing at least four people, former CM and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide immediate relief assistance to the people in affected areas.

He also urged the DMK leader to continue his visit to the flood-hit districts and direct authorities to provide assistance to people suffering from damages caused by excessive rains.

Palaniswami on Monday visited several waterlogged areas in Chennai and distributed food and other relief material to people in need. He took note of the flood condition in KK Nagar, Koyambedu and other parts of Chennai.

After his visit to flood-affected areas, AIADMK leader Palaniswami said, "I request CM Stalin and his ministers to visit the flood-affected areas and help out people with the relief measures. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted another set of heavy showers to hit the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13. I request the government to be fully prepared ahead of this expected rainfall."

The opposition leader also distributed rice, biscuits, and bread to people affected by the rainfall.

4 dead, over 60 houses suffer damage

Surplus rainwater gushed out of reservoirs while several roads resembled swollen rivers in Tamil Nadu. Four persons died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities said on Monday. The alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the state, including Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai. From Kandigai reservoirs and Veeranam lake, surplus water was released, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water.

Heavy showers predicted for next two days: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, showers are predicted to continue for another two days (IMD). As per the IMD, there is a risk of flash flooding in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudunagar, Vellore Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Image: PTI