Chennai Rains: GCC Releases Helpline Numbers For Citizens Amid Flash Flood Warning

On Monday morning, heavy rains continued to lash over Tamil Nadu and its surrounding districts, disrupting vehicular movement in the state. Showers are expected to continue for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is a flash flood threat over some districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 6 hours, as per the IMD.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during November 7-8 November 2021," informed the daily weather bulletin of the weather agency.

IMD Forecast Flash Flood Threat (PFFT) Moderate threat over few watersheds and neighborhood of Puducherry, Vellupuram and Cuddalore Districts of Tamil Nadu, in next 06 hours.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KMsO9btVrT — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 8, 2021

Due to the northeast monsoon, heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11. The water level in Coimbatore reservoirs has also risen as a result of the heavy rains. The current water level at Sholayar is 160.27 feet, while the reservoir's height is 165 feet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday and addressed the situation in the state, which has been hit by heavy rains. PM Modi promised that the central government would provide all possible assistance in the rescue and relief efforts.

Helpline numbers for Chennai residents affected by rains:

The Chennai Corporation has released a toll-free number "1913" to report grievances.

The public can also get in touch with the Corporation through WhatsApp number 9445477205.

The Corporation has also provided three landline numbers to reach the authorities. The public can reach Corporation through numbers 04425619206, 04425619207 and 04425619208.

NDRF teams dispatched for relief and rescue efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched four teams to help with rescue operations after receiving a request from the state government. The NDRF despatched two groups of relief workers to Madurai and Chengalpet districts, and another group to Thrivallur district. All of the teams were self-contained, according to the NDRF, and were equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, proper communication equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu state administration," said NDRF.

Schools to be shut; 11 districts see heavy impact

After the city saw heavy overnight rains, CM Stalin visited rain-affected districts of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi yesterday. The CM stated that, in addition to Chennai, 11 other districts have been impacted by unusually heavy rains of 20 cm or more. Other places, he said, did not receive much rain, but he advised them to be vigilant 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To remove the clogged water, the state government has installed pump sets in 500 different locations. Additionally, 50,000 food packages were delivered. In the city, relief camps have been set up to provide food, shelter, and medical assistance.

Due to severe rains, the Chief Minister declared a two-day holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram districts. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted 'moderate' rainfall in the city until November 11. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to have a lot of rain until November 11. Due to adverse weather and persistent rains, schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions for students in grades 9 to 12 will be closed on November 8 and 9.

