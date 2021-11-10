Chennai Rains: IMD Issues 'red Alert' In 7 Districts, 'Flood Risk Advisory' For Thiruvarur

Amid incessant and torrential rains in Tamil Nadu, on November 10 the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' in areas namely, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. A 'Potential Flood Risk Advisory' for the Thiruvarur district has been announced for the day too.

According to IMD, the district has received 95 to 100% excess rainfall with reference to the normal and the water bodies are 60 to 70% full. Therefore, competent authorities have forecasted and stated potential risks in the adjoining areas as well. Waterlogging, inundation of low lying areas, disruption of traffic, blockage of roads, increase in water levels, uprooting trees, overflowing causeways and flooded subways are amongst a few other repercussions of the heavy downpour.

Potential flood risk advisory issued amid raging Chennai rains

Residents at low lying areas or dilapidated buildings have been advised to relocate to nearby relief shelters and ensure COVID-19 safety.

The IMD while issuing day-wise warnings, stated, "the Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal lay as a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of today the 10th November. It lay over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of November 11. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal & Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of 11th November 2021.

IMD's warning to Tamil Nadu floods

CM MK Stalin inspects State Emergency Operation Centre

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Control Center of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in Chennai. "They went in person and visited its operations and heard the requests of the people directly through the control room phone."