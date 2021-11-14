Chennai Rains: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Coming Days As Relief Operations Continue

After facing torrential rainfall for a week, Chennai finally got some respite from the heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts no heavy rainfall for the next two days in Tamil Nadu. Apart from that, the IMD had forecasted light to moderate rainfall across the city as rain intensity is likely to be less in the coming days.

After over 24 hours since heavy rainfall stopped in Chennai, several parts of the city still remain inundated. Relief and rescue operations were underway. Additionally, the Chennai Corporation has been also carrying out relief measures for pumping out stagnant water and further looking into the rising water levels and power supply in such areas.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood-affected regions and took stock of the havoc caused by the heavy downpour in various districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu chief minister who started from Cuddalore district interacted with the residents and visited other districts including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur. He also distributed rice, blankets, and other essential commodities to the affected people.

Chennai rains

Chennai faced intense showers over the past week leading to flooding in several parts of the city. Several districts were affected across Tamil Nadu with at least 17 people reported dead in rain-related incidents.

Apart from that, several agricultural lands and crops were damaged due to the havoc caused by heavy rains in various districts of the state followed by limited access to essential commodities, disconnected power supply, stagnant water, uprooted trees, clogged drains, among other issues.

According to Revenue and Disaster Management, rain-related incidents have also claimed the lives of 64 cattle followed by partial damage to 500 huts and complete damages to 34 huts in the state.

(Image: PTI)