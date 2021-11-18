Chennai Rains: Know What Is Causing Heavy Rains, Flash Floods In Tamil Nadu

The threat of heavy rains is looming upon Chennai again, and nearby areas including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning pounded the whole Coimbatore district over the previous few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, on November 17, had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate rain would occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Namakkal, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. From Friday evening to midnight, heavy rains drenched many parts of Coimbatore. Road transportation was hampered since several city streets were inundated with rains.

What is causing heavy rains in the Southern region?

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the RMC Chennai director explained that low pressure has been forming on both sides of the Southern Peninsula, resulting in heavy rains.

"Pointing out at the map, the director described, see low pressure is there in the South of Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to move westwards. On the other side, low pressure is forming at East Central Arabian sea. So low pressure is on both and since Southern peninsula is in the middle, it is receiving heavy rains".

Chennai rains: Latest IMD predictions

In a warning on Thursday morning, IMD said that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 12 hours.

♦ The LPA over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay off north Tamil Nadu-south AP coasts. It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during next 12 hours.

Attached: INSAT 3D image. pic.twitter.com/KxUCk5KKQB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2021

Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is also very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts, informed IMD.

Advisory to Fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning as 'rough to very rough Sea conditions very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts'. The daily life of several people was disrupted after torrential rains, flooding, and inundation in portions of Chennai and neighbouring districts occurred in recent days.