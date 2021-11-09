Chennai Rains: Madras HC Takes Suo-moto Cognizance Of Floods; GCC Commissioner Responds

As parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu continues to be inundated and flooded, IMD's alert for heavy rainfall had added to the misery of the people battered by the incessant rainfall. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Madras High Court has sent a stringent warning to the Greater Chennai Corporation of initiating a suo-moto inquiry against them on Tuesday.

The court had further taken cognizance of the state of affairs in Chennai and held Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) accountable to explain the work done by them after the 2015 floods to avoid the present situation. In strong words, the court had reprimanded the counsel and said they hope the situation improves in the flood-affected areas or else the bench will take up the case suo-moto.

Madras High Court rebuts GCC on preparedness for heavy rainfall & flooding; warns of taking suo-moto action

The announcement was made by the bench comprising Chief Justices Sanjib Benerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu. The bench further raised queries from the counsel representing GCC, on what measures have been taken by the corporation to protect the people in the city from perennial flooding. They grilled the counsel on the pertaining issues of severe waterlogging in the city.

Raising the issue of Chennai witnessing extreme water scarcity in the earlier half of the year, and now facing extreme flooding in the latter half, the bench cornered the counsel and sought answers on measures taken by them to conserve water. The court further added that GCC officials should take a lesson from the current situation and protect water bodies from being encroached upon and make efficient and effective measures to conserve natural ecosystems to prevent such natural disasters

GCC Commissioner responds to HC’s rebuttal, says ‘situation much better than 2015 floods’

However, while responding to the Madras HC’s observations, the GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told Republic Media Network that the corporation will welcome the suggestions of the honourable court. “I agree that we should better our services and remain prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, contrary to the bench, the GCC Commissioner remarked that Chennai city has developed better infrastructure as compared to 2015 and will further improve in time. “In 2015 the situation was worse with heavy inundation in many areas for 10-15 days, however, as compared to today, the situation is much better, as we are heading towards normalcy in 2-3 days. We have been able to evacuate early, causing lesser damages.” Bedi said.

Evacuation situation in Chennai

Apart from this, while speaking to Republic, Bedi told that the present situation in Chennai and other inundated regions is better than the past two days, as the corporation had taken a series of measures to clear the waterlogging.

He explained that “ as Chennai witnessed next to as heavy rainfall as in 2015, several parts of north, south and central Chennai were inundated, however, the corporation had desilted 796km of stormwater drains and 30,000 silt catching pits, thereby most parts of the city had been evacuated, however, only some low lying pockets across the North, South and Central Chennai, where GCC faced some issues are not completely evacuated, however, the motors have been deployed there and the situation is much better,” he apprised.

On being asked about the measures taken by the GCC to prevent further damages, with IMD sounding alert of formation of depression above Tamil Nadu and state witnessing heavy rainfall on Nov 9-11, Gagandeep Bedi informed that GCC officials have taken the warning very seriously and had chalked out measures to be taken if the situation worsens over next two days.

Measures being taken by GCC ahead of fresh warmings by IMD

The GCC Commissioner informed Republic about the Corporations strategy, saying “The GCC will prioritise feeding the people across the city, as we are doing right now, we will continue to distribute food packets to all those who have been unable to cook due to immense rainfall. Apart from this, GCC has hired extra machinery required in the evacuation process, in order to prepare for any unforeseen situation. We have also deployed 41 boats across several areas of the city, to evacuate people, in case of severe flooding. We are preparing ourselves for the heavy rainfall.” He assured that the development and better preparedness will be made in the coming days.

Image:Twitter/ Pixabay/ PTI