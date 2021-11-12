The Tamil Nadu police and other rescue operators sprung to action as Chennai and its adjacent areas witnessed incessant rainfall and waterlogging. Amid the chaos, TP Chatram Police Station Inspector Rajeshwari carried an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.

In a video shared by ANI, the woman police officer was seen carrying the man after moving a fallen tree. Inspector Rajeshwari was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for her act.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu continued on Thursday causing heavy waterlogging in areas. The rains that began on November 6 triggered severe flooding across the state. Amid flooding and incessant rains, the woman police inspector from TN’s TP Chatram Police Station rescued an unconscious man. The inspector rushed to service at a heavily waterlogged area and helped the rescuers carry the man to a nearby autorickshaw.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.



Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.



(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Following the event, Inspector Rajeshwari informed that the man is now safe at a hospital and is in good shape.

“I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital, his mother was there. I assured them to not worry and that the Police dept will support them. The doctor said that treatment is on & there's nothing to worry,” the inspector said.

Officials laud Inspector Rajeshwari's efforts

Chennai Police Commissioner also lauded the efforts of the inspector and said that her efforts had saved the injured man. “Inspector Rajeshwari has done excellent work. She herself lifted an unconscious man who was fighting for life & sent him to a hospital. Treatment is on, he's alright. She has been an excellent officer. All the kudos go to her,” Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office informed that Inspector Rajeswari was felicitated by CM MK Stalin for her efforts. “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work yesterday during Chennai rains,” CMO said in a statement.

Chennai rains

The incessant rainfall in Chennai has already claimed the lives of 14 people so far, according to reports. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Chennai, the state capital. Images shared on social media showed automobiles submerged in water, uprooted trees, and inhabitants being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai. Residents of the city are also wading through knee-deep water to obtain essentials.

Image: ANI