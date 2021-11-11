Chennai Rains: TN Minister Says Govt Constantly Monitoring Situation As Floods Wreak Havoc

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran gave a detailed overview of the rain situation in the state's capital, Chennai, and asserted that the government was prepared for the situation.

“Water has been gradually released from various reservoirs across Chennai and the regions that are hard-hit by the disaster. There are also high-speed winds and depression formation in the sea. We are taking stock of the situation and dealing with problems as they come because we’ve prepared for them beforehand,” Ramachandran said.

The Tamil Nadu minister added that relief teams have been quick to respond to every single complaint or call for help. “We have also released several helplines numbers to make it easier for people to ask for help if required. We are continuously monitoring the situation and we have sent pumps and other machinery to pump out water from other inundated areas as well. The corporation has received more than 13,200 complaints since the rain started. They have responded to each and every call and have sent teams wherever required to assist people,” Ramachandran informed.

14 people dead, over 1,000 huts destroyed across Tamil Nadu

Giving an account of the damage, the state minister said, “Over 1,000 huts have been destroyed across Tamil Nadu and 104 houses have been destroyed due to the rains. We have also sent teams to areas from where immediate evacuation of people was required. People have also been evacuated from low-lying areas. The death toll stands at 14. It was 12 until yesterday and another two have been declared dead today.”

Ramachandran added that the situation has not improved and the state government is still trying to help people in whatever way they can. “We are still receiving complaints and we try to rectify them as quickly as possible. All those people who were evacuated and were placed at relief centres are being provided with food and other forms of support,” he said.

Chennai records over 140 mm rainfall

The residents of Chennai experienced heavy rains and strong winds overnight. The Nungambakkam station in the city had recorded 140.5mm of rainfall until 5.30 am on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department said that extremely heavy rainfall also occurred in isolated places in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Karaikal from 8.30 am on Wednesday for the next 24 hours.