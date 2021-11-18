Chennai Rains: War Room Set Up, 769 Pumps Ready, Schools Shut As IMD Issues Red Alert

After the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an extremely heavy downpour in Chennai and surrounding districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, November 18, the state government has swung into action and made arrangements to deal with the crisis.

The IMD has issued a red alert for various districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet that may experience heavy-to-very-heavy rain today.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Rayalaseema, north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2021,” the IMD warned.

One or two places in these districts are likely to get intense rain of 20.4 cm, while 10 other districts are likely to get heavy or very heavy rain. The rainfall is likely to continue in some districts on November 19 and 20.

War room set up to monitor Chennai rains

Ahead of the expected heavy downpour, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a war room at Chennai Corporation where officials are monitoring the red alert on heavy rain announced for today.

Meanwhile, technical officials in low-lying areas will ensure that during heavy rains all pumps in the areas are operated and the water is drained out. A total of 769 pumps have been installed across the city to prevent an area from being inundated, said Gangandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.

Officials of Chennai, Theni, Tuticorin, and Dindigul district administrations have also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

Along with a red alert, IMD has also issued a strong winds warning and stated, “Strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, along with and off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamilnadu coasts during 17-19 November.”

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu rains that triggered flooding and waterlogging last week in several parts of the state, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11.