Chennai Rains: Waterlogging Reported In Several Parts, NDRF Team Deployed For Rescue Ops

Chennai reported waterlogging early on Sunday morning as the city experienced heavy overnight rains. Heavy rain poured down on Chennai on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted further heavy rains during the next few hours as well. Waterlogging was reported in areas including Koratur, Perambur, Porur, Kodambakkam, T Nagar, Guindy and Perungudi.

As many as four NDRF teams were deployed to assist in rescue operations across the city in case there’s an emergency. As per the reports, one team was sent to both Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and the remaining two teams were deployed in the Madurai region to conduct rescue operations.

The residents of Chennai posted the videos on their social media to along with several pictures of the nearby areas. Residents posted pictures of water inside their homes and roads. As per the IMD, Chennai recorded a rainfall of 207 mm with regions of Nungambakkam reporting 145 mm of rainfall along with Villivakkam at 162 mm and Puzhal at 111 mm. As per the city officials, this is Chennai’s heaviest rainfall since December 2015. Pradeep John, the city’s weatherman posted, “Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile, it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” Pradeep John tweeted.

Tiruvallur Collector said that water from the Puzhal Reservoir will be released to control the water levels. He tweeted, “It’s being advised that people in low lying habitations on the banks of the surplus canal may be on alert.” Another 500 cubic feet of floodwaters will be released from Sembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 pm today. People living on the coastal side of the city have been alerted of the possibility of a flood.

IMD’s statement

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next week. The IMD issued a statement saying, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November.” The IMD also said that it is possible that the rains move west-­northwestwards towards the north Tami Nadu coast during the next 48 hours.

Image: PTI