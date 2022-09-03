Chennai Records Marginal Rise In New COVID-19 Cases; Tamil Nadu Logs 473 Infections

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 473 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 35,70,097 so far, the Health Department said. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,036, a bulletin said here.

As many as 495 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,27,027 leaving 5,034 active infections.

Chennai witnessed a marginal increase in new cases at 82 as against 75 recorded on Friday. Coimbatore, too, recorded a slight rise at 61 infections today compared to 57 a day ago.

Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-two districts of the total 38 logged new cases below 10.

The State capital - Chennai - tops the districts with 2,141 active infections and overall 7,87,710 cases.

A total of 20,498 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,89,63,214 till date, the bulletin said.