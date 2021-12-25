Chennai Records Sharp Rise In New Covid-19 Cases; TN Logs 606 Infections, 11 Fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 606 new Covid-19 infections, including three returnees from the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, aggregating to 27,43,427 while the death toll rose to 36,725 with 11 more deaths, the Health Department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 685 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, totalling 26,99,994 leaving 6,708 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,185 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,68,26,433.

The State capital witnessed a sharp increase accounting majority of new infections with 165 cases followed by Coimbatore 87, Chengalpet 50 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10 while Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ranipet recorded nil cases, the bulletin said.

