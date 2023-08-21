Chennai: Schoolgirl Run Over By Speeding Water Tanker Truck, Dies

A 10-year-old girl was run over by a water tanker truck at Kovilambakkam in Chennai while on her way to school on Monday morning, leading to her death.

Identified as Loera Sree, the deceased Class V student was accompanied by her mother Keerthi, a teacher in the same private school where Loera studied, when the mishap happened.

The accident took place when they were going to school on a bicycle. While Keerthi was riding the bicycle, Leora was riding pillion. Keerthi suddenly lost her balance and Leora fell on the road and was run over by a speeding water tanker, leaving her severely injured. Locals rushed Leora to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police are searching for the absconding truck driver.

Madipakkam police have registered a case against the driver and are investigating the case further. Cops have sent the deceased’s body for autopsy.

Several water tankers operating in the area without license: Locals

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that water tanker trucks have been creating nuisance in the area for a long time now. Several water tankers allegedly operate in the area without any proper license. Locals stated that they have been repeatedly filing complaints with the police regarding the illegal water extraction taking place in the area and the overspeeding tankers. However, they alleged that despite repeated complaints, cops have failed to take any action in the matter so far. With the fresh mishap, demands have again been raised to immediately stop the operation of illegal water tankers in the area.