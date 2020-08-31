Chennai: Seven-year-old Identifies 150 Car Logos In A Minute, Sets Record

In a miraculous show of intellect and memory, a seven-year-old from Chennai, Tamil Nadu identified 150 car logos in one minute. Kevin Raahul, who had a desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently undertook the challenge to do something big so that he could fulfil his wish. His achievement has now been registered in India book of records 2020 and Asia Book of Records.

"I love cars very much--I identified 150 car logos in one minute and I am proud of my achievements which are mentioned in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records," Raahul, the record-holder told ANI.

'Something extra special' to meet PM

Kevin’s father Raju asserted that his son remembers “everything” and has a great memory. His also revealed that his prodigy son always wished to meet the PM Modi and have ice cream with him. Once, he was told to do “something extra special” to be with him, following which he undertook the challenge. "We told him that you would have to achieve something big in order to meet him. Then we planned this event because he was interested in cars. We tried it as a game to identify the car logos and he identified the logos really well," the father added.

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old Indian-origin student from Singapore bagged two gold medals at the World Memory Championships held in Hong Kong. Dhruv Manoj won in the "names and faces" and "random words" disciplines, beating 56 other contestants in the "kids category" at the World Memory Championships held from December 20 to December 22, 2018. Dhruv, who just finished primary school, memorised more than seven decks of shuffled cards in an hour; 1,155 binary numbers in half that time; and 87 names and faces in 15 minutes.

