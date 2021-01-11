Chennai Techie Sets Numismatic Record; Collects Curreny From 410 Nations Ranging Centuries

A 34-year-old software engineer from Chennai on Sunday broke into the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for collecting bank notes from the maximum number of countries around the world. His collection includes currency notes from 410 nations which comprise 189 existing UN Member nations, 27 Islands and Overseas Territories. A few of these currencies belong to a range period-17th Century to 21st Century which are made of different materials like gold, paper and cloth. His currency collection was a record attempt for the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as "Collection of Banknotes from Maximum Nations".

'Collected most of my banknotes through friends & numismatic auctions'

Annamalai Rajendran, who achieved the record was quoted by ANI saying, "A hobby which started 10 years ago to maintain work-life balance soon turned out to be a passion as I get to know more about other countries and their traditions. I collected most of my banknotes through friends and numismatic auctions."

The IT employee has broken the record which was earlier held by Jayesh Kumar from Coimbatore, a 31-year-old structural engineer, who has been been tracking and collecting currencies from 390 countries from all around the world since 2003.

On December 20, another Indian youth had created a record. Neha Singh from Ballia had broken into the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using spices. Shreya Tatinini from Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, was the last person to hold this record by making a painting of 588.6 sq ft until Neha achieved the record on November 18, 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)