Chennai: Family Belonging To Tribal Caste Allegedly Denied Entry At Theatre

In another major controversy, which has surfaced in the state of Tamil Nadu, a family belonging to a particular Scheduled Tribes (ST) community was allegedly denied entry into a movie theatre in Chennai, where the newly released Tamil film 'Pathu Thala' was running. A video claimed to be related to the incident has surfaced on social media, wherein the family was seen being barred from entering the theatre despite having valid tickets.

Meanwhile, after the incident took a controversial turn, the management issued a statement clarifying that the action had nothing to do with the caste of the family. They added that the family were not allowed inside the theatres due to censorship rules, as they had children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10 and according to the rule, children below 12 years of age aren't allowed to watch U/A rated movies.

Theatre management says denial was not related to caste

The incident came to light, when a video of the family surfaced, wherein it appeared that a family was denied entry to a theatre in Chennai by the theatre staff, despite having valid tickets in their hands. As the video surfaced, people started circulating the clip, while strongly condemning the act of the movie theatre staff. Some even demanded action against the theatre staff. Some social media users even demanded a ban on the Chennai theatre for the act.

The whole incident took place at the Rohini Silver Screens located in Chennai, where the other audience also quickly gathered and started protesting against the behaviour of the staff. It is being claimed by the theatre management that the matter was taken from a different perspective without fully understanding the situation and to prevent any law and order problem, the theatre management allowed the same family to watch the movie.

The management further released a video of the family enjoying the movie inside the theatre, post controversy.

Earlier, controversy related to the attack on labourers of Bihar in the state had surfaced, which had sparked major political disputes in the state.