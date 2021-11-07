Chennai: Total Water Storage In Five Lakes Exceeds 10,000 Mcft Due To Heavy Rainfall

The cumulative water storage in the lakes of Chennai has exceeded over 10,000 Million Cubic Feet (Mcft) after 11 months when roughly 250 Mcft of water were added to five lakes as it experienced heavy rainfalls throughout the night. Poondi, Cholavaram, Sengundram (Red Hills), Thervoy Kandigai, and Chembarambakkam are the five lakes that provide drinking water to the city.

As per statistics from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater), the total water capacity of the five lakes is 11,757 Mcft and after last night, these lakes have collectively stored 10,076 Mcft. Earlier, the total capacity had reached 10,000 Mcft in December 2020, after ten years, as per DT Next news website.

Furthermore, the authorities of these lakes were forced to release water from Poondi, Cholavaram, and Red Hills lakes due to massive inflows of water at a pace of above 4,000.

Water storage capacity of the 5 lakes

Poondi Lake has a capacity of 2,864 Mcft while Chembarambakkam Lake can store 2,934 Mcft, according to statistics. Red Hills Lake has a surface area of 2,872 Mcft. While Cholavaram can hold 915 Mcft and Thervoy Kandigai lake has 491 Mcft.

These lakes were storing just only 6,199 Mcft on November 5, 2020. After continuous rainfall, Poondi had received 34mm of rain as of 6 a.m. on November 7, while Cholavaram has experienced 93mm of rain. 73mm and 52mm of rain had fallen at Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, respectively. Rainfall totaled 58mm in Thervoy Kandigai.

Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfalls, waterlogging in several areas witnessed

Meanwhile, after torrential downpours drenched the city on Sunday morning, waterlogging was observed in several districts of Chennai and its suburbs. Heavy rains occurred overnight in Tamil Nadu and persisted until the morning. The severe Chennai rains have been dubbed the heaviest since 2015. Officials have issued a preliminary flood warning to residents, as two city reservoirs are due to open throughout the day.

More precipitation is expected in the city and its surroundings in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The state water resources officials issued a preliminary flood warning, advising district collectors in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate residents residing in low-lying regions.

The residents of these towns are being relocated to safer areas. Moreover, in order to remove surplus rainfaill, the Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as vital sources of drinking water for Chennai, are due to be opened.

On Saturday morning, rainfall started in Chennai and numerous suburbs in the Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. However, the rains have intensified and have been falling non-stop since last night, causing waterlogging in numerous regions. Koratur, Perambur, Porur, Poonamalle, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai and Perungudi and OMR are among the Chennai neighbourhoods that have experienced severe waterlogging.

