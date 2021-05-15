Chennai: Unable To Procure Remdesivir, Hundreds Stage Protest At Nehru Stadium

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, several states are reporting a shortage of the anti-viral Remdesivir. Though several manufacturers of Remdesivir claim to have ramped up production of the drug to meet its rising demand across the country, the demand is yet to be catered.

Tamil Nadu is one such state which is witnessing acute shortage of Remdesivir. Family members of COVID patients were spotted waiting in long queues at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, from its newly incorporated medicine counter, without assurance of receiving the life-saving medicine. When hours of wait proved to be futile, people staged a protest in the stadium against the alleged failing health administration and medical infrastructure in the state.

According to them, in order to receive Remdesivir doses, a person is assigned a token number by Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC), which is supposedly enlisted date-wise at the newly incorporated medicine counter at the Stadium. However, upon arrival at Nehru Stadium, they witnessed blank faces of health officials and other authorities. No one was aware of the promised stock of Remdesivir and informed that no list with token numbers existed at the stadium. An agitated crowd claimed that despite a day and date given by health authorities, no stock was made available to hundreds waiting for the same.

Police officers also had no information and people who waited for over two days, will now have to wait till they receive another token number, subsequently, a day and date would be alloted. While the nation is undergoing health emergency, they are scared the process will restart from scratch and fail yet again. Extensive crowd amassed at Nehru Stadium implied no adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and no social distancing

Remdesivir primarily cuts down COVID-19 patient's number of days at the hospital

Meanwhile, several states have been reporting a shortage in production cum supply of one of the most in-demand drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir is known as a key drug for treating COVID-19 patients. It is an antiviral drug that prevents the replication of contagions of the novel coronavirus in the body. However, experts and medical practitioners have clarified that the said drug has shown no effect on the death rate during trials; it primarily cuts down a patient's number of days at the hospital.

Last week, the Centre apprised a company-wise supply plan for Remdesivir. Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every State and ensuring its adequate availability an official notification from the ministry with a list stating 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been shared the States/ UTs. State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the state/UTs covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use. State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the state/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made.