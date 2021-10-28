Chennai: Vandalur Zoo Sees Death Of 5 Ostriches Under Mysterious Circumstances

It is being learnt that five ostriches residing in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai (Vandalur Zoo) have suddenly died on October 27. Post reports of the sudden death, surveillance of the birds and monitoring of the other animals of the zoo have been amped up. Previously, on October 26, a lioness namely 'Kavitha' passed away at the Vandalur Zoo at the age of 19.

What did the statement say?

In an official press release distributed by the Arignar Anna Zoological Park on Thursday it stated the sudden death of the 5 Osctriches housed inside the premises of the zoo. The statement mentioned that the Ostriches were breeding well under natural circumstances in the Vandalur Zoo. The Director of the AAZP said, "A team from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), along with the zoo veterinarians, was present during prophylactic treatment to the remaining birds in ostrich enclosure and during the postmortem."

The release went on to add that samples were collected from each of the ostriches to check for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination. The release mentioned that blood smear and organ impressions were examined on Wednesday and fowl Cholera was ruled out. While iterating more about the condition of the rest of the birds residing in the zoo, the AAZP mentioned that the other birds were kept under surveillance by Zoo veterans who were constantly monitoring their condition.

'Kavitha' passes away at 19 in AAZP

The AAZP is home to more than 2400 animals belonging to 180 species. On October 26 a 19-year-old lion named Kavitha died due to senility and old age-related issues at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. Previously on June 16, a 12-year-old lion (Padmanaban) had succumbed to COVID-19. The reports of the death of Padmanaban came after the AAZP lost a nine-year-old lioness named Neela also due to COVID-19 back on June 3. Post that COVID testing from 11 lions residing in the premises of the AAZP was conducted.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - Twitter (Twitter - Ophelia/Vikram)