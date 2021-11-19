Chennai Welcomes India’s First 3-D Eye Surgery Facility At Egmore Hospital

In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated India's first 3D eye surgery facility at a government hospital in Chennai on Friday.

The country’s first three-dimensional eye surgery facility has been developed at Chennai's oldest government hospital-- Egmore Eye Hospital, which is a two hundred years old hospital built in the state before Independence. State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

During the inauguration ceremony, the top officials of the health ministry along with Health Minister Subramanian and Secretary Radhakrishnan witnessed a live eye surgery done through the three-dimensional process from a room.

Health minister Subramanian lauded the MK Stalin led-DMK government in the state for development. After the inauguration ceremony, he addressed a press conference and said that the Tamil Nadu government has set the target to perform 65,000 eye cataract surgeries for this year out of which 20,670 patients have already got their surgery done.

"Our government has a target of donation of 10,000 pairs of eyes. Out of this, 2,213 pairs of eyes have been donated and kept in the eye bank," he added as reported by ANI.

