Chennai Woman Falls From Train While Resisting Phone Snatchers, Later Succumbs To Injuries

A tragic incident occurred in Chennai on July 2 when a girl fell from a local train onto the platform at the Indira Nagar railway station while resisting two men who had snatched her mobile phone.

S Preethi, a 22-year-old woman, fell from a local train while attempting to resist two men who had snatched her mobile phone. The incident took place on July 2, and Preeti suffered severe head injuries as a result of the fall. She was admitted to the Royapettah government hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Following the incident, the railway police initially filed a case of accidental fall based on the information provided by the doctors at the government hospital. However, Preethi's father lodged a complaint with the railway police, prompting them to register a case and initiate an investigation. Her father informed the police that her mobile phone was missing, and despite searching the area where she was found unconscious by fellow passengers, they were unable to locate it.

Subsequently, the police launched a new investigation based on the complaint. They analysed Preethi's call records and, with the assistance of the cybercrime unit, tracked the location of the phone.

The investigation led the police to a man named Raju, who works at a fish shop in Besant Nagar. During questioning, Raju revealed that he had purchased the phone from two men for Rs 2000. Further investigation enabled the police to identify and apprehend the two accused involved in the case, namely Manimaran and Vignesh. They have now been arrested based on the evidence gathered.

(Accused Manimaran and Vignesh)

During the inquiry with the two arrested accused, they allegedly confessed that Preethi was talking on her phone while she was standing on the footboard of the train and while they tried to snatch the phone from her, she had apparently resisted them, which resulted in her falling from the train onto the platform.