Chennai Woman Visited 66 Countries At 70; Walked To Everest Base, Skydived In Uluru At 66

Dr Sudha Mahalingam, a 70-year-old Chennai resident, has been travelling for the past 25 years. She took advantage of the possibilities to explore her adventurous side when accompanying her husband on business trips overseas. According to CNN, her husband, who dislikes exploring, would request that Mahalingam accompany him. She, on the other hand, despised organised trips and packaged tours. She told CNN Travel that packaged excursions are predictable. She further stated that they show you what they want you to see, not what you want to see.

Sudha Mahalingam left print journalism two decades ago

Mahalingam left her position in conventional print journalism two decades ago to pursue a career in energy research. Soon after, she began receiving invitations to speak at international conferences in oil-producing countries, and she discovered a whole new world of travel. She has travelled to 66 countries on six continents at the age of 70, which she chronicles on her blog Footloose Indian and in her book "The Travel Gods Must be Crazy."

Mahalingam had little time to plan her travel because of her tight schedule between career and family, thus most of her early visits were spontaneous and unplanned, according to CNN. She arrived in the Czech Republic without a valid visa, struggled to locate vegetarian cuisine in China, became accidentally confined in a monument in Iran, and was detained at Nairobi's airport without proof of yellow fever immunisation.

Mahalingam has also participated in a variety of adventure sports, such as scuba diving and hang-gliding. She's also walked to Everest base camp and skydived in Uluru, Australia, at the age of 66. However, she does not consider these events to be significant because anyone with sufficient funds can participate.

She has also been in risky situations

She has been in risky situations on several occasions, including one night in the Kashmir Valley in 1997. She was travelling with a stranger, an army officer who had requested for a ride, and after a few hours, they saw a minesweeper vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction, clearing the road of any potential explosives. According to CNN, she also claims that armed militants shot at Mahalingam's car on her route to the airport the next day.

(Image- @SLSVPurpose/Twitter)