Chennai's Famous Marina Beach To Get A Lifeguard Unit To Prevent Death Due To Drowning

Chennai’s Marina Beach will be getting a Lifeguard Squad to prevent the deaths due to drowning at the beach. The Lifeguard unit will comprise Coastal security group cops, fire personnel and fishermen. This decision seems to be made after the recent drowning incident which happened in late August, in which three students drowned as they were swallowed by a huge wave. They were playing on the beach when a sudden wave took them by surprise. This incident happened on the first day of relaxed restrictions in the city as beaches, theatres and parks were reopened after four months of lockdown.

The three missing youngsters were later identified as Vimal, 17, of Pallavaram, Shakthivel, 17, and Akash, 17, residents of Alapakkam. According to the reports, they had just written their Class XII board exams and were about to join a college for their further studies. They were with their other friends, who informed the coastal security. A few others were also playing deep in the waters but had managed to swim back and started calling people for help. They were helped by some fishermen, who voluntarily entered the sea to find the missing students, but they came back with no information. After being informed, a team of police officers arrived from the Anna Square police station and started working with the Coastal Security Group and Coast Guard to trace the missing students.

Upgrade in the security has been in the works for a long time

Marina beach has always had a reputation for such events and the beach is considered dangerous for casual swimmers as the water is deep and the current is strong. The beach officials have been planning since 2018 to set up towers, adding lifeboats and lifeguards in coordination with the tourism department. They wanted to make the beach safer for the tourists. The beach already had 21 boats and later added 19 motorboats to help with the rescue operations. The officials also successfully set up seven watchtowers and will not be getting a new team of lifeguards to respond to such a situation immediately. Earlier in 2018, Marina Beach had the most drownings of any beach in the country.