Chennai's Seashell Museum Gets A New Dinosaur Exhibit Featuring 14 Mechanical Models

At Mamallapuram, the India Seashell Museum now has a Dinosaur Museum featuring an Irritator, as well as other reptiles. Spinosaurid dinosaurs lived in Brazil millions of years ago. This museum, which was inaugurated in July 2021, will feature 14 mechanical dinosaur models. Using sensors, these models will react to people passing by, by raising their necks and roaring.

India Seashell Museum owner Mohamed Riswan said they added the Dinosaur Museum so that children wouldn't get bored while their parents toured the seashell museum. A pearl museum opened in 2018 and a park is the newest addition to the arena. It will also house a mineral museum, which will open in 2020. However, due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, The Hindu reported that this section could also only be opened to the public this year.

Dinosaur Museum also features a Velociraptor as well as a T-Rex. In an interesting twist, the museum's main attraction, Irritator, takes its name from palaeontologists' emotions. The skull of the Irritator was said to have been severely damaged and altered by the collectors. Irritator was estimated by palaeontologists to be between 6 and 8 metres in length. He was about 1 tonne in weight. The Irritators, on the other hand, were the smallest spinosaurids ever discovered. There is no other way to identify Irritator other than by its skull.

Inspiration behind the collection

Raja Mohamed, Riswan's father, is responsible for the collection. It was founded in 2012 by Mohamed, a Rameswaram-based fish merchant. He said his father has been collecting minerals, seashells, and pearls for 38 years. A visit to Singapore was the catalyst for Raja's decision to open a mineral museum, according to the expert. According to Riswan, his father wanted to recreate the Merlion with seashells after seeing it.

Riswan said that his father, Raja, began working as a fish merchant at the age of 19 because of his father's love of pearls and shells. The sold the seashells he collected while walking the beach in the markets. After becoming a fish merchant and earning money by exporting fish, he started collecting shells, as stated by Riswan.