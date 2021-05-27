Chennai's Seetha Devi Launches 'Oxygen Auto Rickshaw' To Assist COVID-19 Patients

As the demand for oxygen still persists, a Chennai-based woman has launched an 'Oxygen Auto' in the city. The initiative comes after Seetha Devi's own experience when she waited to get her mother admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. As per the report, on May 1, Seetha Devi waited for hours to get her 65-year-old mother admitted to the hospital as she was a COVID-19 patient. However, Seetha Devi's mother succumbed to the virus soon after she was admitted due to lack of oxygen.

Chennai woman launches 'Oxygen Auto rickshaw'

Narrating her experience, Seetha Devi said that she launched the oxygen auto so that no one else has to face the trauma that she faced. She stated that when she brought her mother, the situation at the RGGGH in Chennai was worse. She also spoke about how ambulances were lined up there.

"On May 1 when I brought my mother, the situation here at RGGGH was very worse. There were ambulances lined up everywhere. We did not see oxygen beds anywhere. In spite of waiting for over 12 hours, when she finally got a bed at Stanley, she did not respond to the treatment and passed away. We know the difficulty we faced in finding an oxygen bed," says Seetha Devi.

Seetha Devi's Oxygen Auto is stationed right outside the RGGGH and is fitted with oxygen cylinder that ferries Coronavirus patients to hospitals and Covid Care Centres. The Oxygen Auto rickshaw has catered to over 30 patients so far. Seetha Devi added that the Commissioner created a group called 'Kavaal Karangal' for the mentally challenged children. However, its other purpose was to provide food for the street dwellers.

"Since the incident happened in our family we launched this auto. Right now, oxygen is important for entire India. So many people have died, there are so many dead bodies. This is my small effort. The government doctors and nurses are doing 100 per cent of the work, mine is just 0.1 per cent," Seetha Devi added.

Seetha further adds that she underwent training and learnt from doctors how to use the equipment. In addition, she also informed that the auto is sanitised after every patient is dropped off. Apart from procuring more oxygen, Seetha Devi informed Republic TV that more vehicles with a similar facility will be deployed across Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu with the initiative that they have taken out with the Greater Chennai Corporation.