Chennai's Tsunami Resettlement Colony Gets Revamped Look As Murals Paint Away Stigma

In order to offer a renewed perspective to the survivors of the massive 2004 Tsunami, a Delhi-Based NGO is painting dull buildings in the resettlement colonies of Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar with the images of unique and colourful murals.

The walls of the resettlement colonies have been renovated with life-size murals under an initiative of the Delhi based NGO- St+art India Foundation. The organisation had taken up the initiative last year.

Survivors of the 2004 tsunami resettled in the Kannagi Nagar area. The idea behind the renovation of these colonies was to change their image as a 'resettlement colony,' and to make them stand out. It was an attempt to remove the stigma and make society more familiar as a common neighbourhood.

The public's day-to-day life, faces and attitudes of people, abstract art, and especially elements of marine life are shown on the outer walls of residences in Kannagi Nagar, on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's capital.

St+art India Foundation, in partnership with district officials, embarked on a project involving residents of the community in an attempt to bring art to the general public.

"We are part of an NGO based in Delhi. We work in promoting art in public spaces. Art has been confined to only private galleries and only niche people can afford it. We are trying to get art out of these convention gallery spaces and giving it back to the public," Ahemad, Assistant Project Manager of the St+art India Foundation told ANI.

"It was known for its negative image earlier. Now when we search for Kannagi Nagar online, it's all about art and all the positive things that happen here. Art is making change," Ahemad said.

