Chetak Corp To Represent Indian Army At Cambrian Patrol 2023

The Chetak Corp’s Gandiv division will represent the Indian Army in the Cambrian Patrol (CP) 2023 to be held in the United Kingdom and will be competing against 60- 70 teams from across the world, The Southwestern Command of the Indian Army tweeted on May 24.The SWC of the Indian Army stated in their tweet,”team ThreeFive triumphed in the gruelling Cambrian Patrol competition 2023 showcasing their indomitable spirit and endurance."

Last year, the Indian Army's Gorkha Rifles secured a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol exercise in the UK, surpassing 96 teams representing special forces and regiments worldwide.

The Cambrian Patrol is an internationally recognised military exercise held in the challenging Cambrian Mountains and swamp lands of mid-Wales. Established in 1960, the exercise was designed to assess soldiers' capabilities in long-distance marching and various military manoeuvres.

Teams of eight men or women participate in this competition, covering a demanding 65-kilometre course in less than 48 hours. It is widely regarded as the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit, often referred to as the "Olympics of military patrolling."

The event evaluates participants' leadership, self-discipline, courage, physical endurance, and determination. Prior to embarking on the patrol, teams undergo thorough preparations and receive detailed orders. According to veterans, only a fraction of the teams that enter successfully complete the exercise, earning prestigious distinctions such as gold, silver, and bronze medals or a passing grade.

The Gorkhas showcased remarkable performance despite the harsh terrain and unfavourable weather conditions, last year. These demanding circumstances further intensified the challenges posed by simulated combat situations, allowing for an assessment of the teams' prowess.

The Press Information Bureau, in a press release, stated that Army personnel received high praise for their exceptional navigation skills, efficient delivery of patrol orders, and overall endurance, resulting in the successful completion of the patrol. The Indian High Commission in London also commended the army personnel for their remarkable achievements last year.

Out of the 96 participating teams, only three international patrols were honoured with a gold medal. The Gorkhas were also felicitated by the Indian High Commissioner, Gaitri Issar Kumar, at the India House.