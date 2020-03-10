Chetan Bhagat Begins Campaign To 'Free Congress'; Laments Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigning

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat took a humorous dig at the political upheaval that hit Madhya Pradesh leading to the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Chetan Bhagat also took a pointed jibe at the Congress party stating that if you surround yourself with "old guards and yes men" you tend to become "blind" about what you need to do.

10 months since the general election, and the Congress changed little, if at all.



And today they lost a good young leader. Many others will leave as well.



When you surround yourself with your old guard and yes-men, you become blind to what you need to do. Sad. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

If every senior Congress leader tweets the hashtag #FreeTheCongress at the same time, the message may reach where it needs to.



Maybe the time has come. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

Congress 'expels' Scindia

To save its face Congress had claimed that they had expelled Scindia, before his resignation. Taking a sarcastic dig at Congress' cheap shot, Chetan Bhagat narrated the incidence in the form of a not-so-cryptic joke.

Ek Kalmadi ji ne commonwealth games kya karaye, puri Congress hi band ho gayi. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

Mom: Whatever happens, only my son will bat

Son's Friends: But aunty, he is getting out again and again. As leader of team, you should give others a chance.

Mom: No. No. Only my son will bat.

Friends: So we will go play for the other team

Mom: Get out, you are expelled#GuessWho — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

Expelled?



It's like

Parent: 'Wanted to tell you my child is leaving your school'

Principal: 'No, your child is expelled.' https://t.co/ko3mGz4WuL — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

Replying to Scindia's tweet Chetan Bhagat said:

If that's what your heart truly says, and your intention is to do what is best for the country, then congratulations on the brave move. Wish you all the best and may others follow your example and believe in themselves. Do good. https://t.co/EL13EeOerj — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

Scindia tenders resignation

In his resignation letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi saying, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

