Chetan Bhagat Begins Campaign To 'Free Congress'; Laments Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigning

General News

Indian author & columnist Chetan Bhagat took a humorous dig at the political upheaval that hit Madhya Pradesh leading to the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chetan

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat took a humorous dig at the political upheaval that hit Madhya Pradesh leading to the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Chetan Bhagat also took a pointed jibe at the Congress party stating that if you surround yourself with "old guards and yes men" you tend to become "blind" about what you need to do.

Read: STUNNING: Redfaced Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was 'expelled'; Quotes Sonia Gandhi

Congress 'expels' Scindia

To save its face Congress had claimed that they had expelled Scindia, before his resignation. Taking a sarcastic dig at Congress' cheap shot, Chetan Bhagat narrated the incidence in the form of a not-so-cryptic joke. 

Read: SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia To Join BJP & be Named RS Candidate; MP Floor Test On March 16

 Replying to Scindia's tweet Chetan Bhagat said:

Scindia tenders resignation

In his resignation letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi saying, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year." 

Read: Why Scindia Calls Resignation From Congress A 'path Drawing Itself-out Over The Last Year'

First Published:
COMMENT
