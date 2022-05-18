A day after Kannada Actor Chethana Raj's unfortunate passing away, Republic spoke to the District Health Officer (DHO) in Bengaluru, who revealed that the Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital where she underwent cosmetic surgery, did not have the authority to conduct the procedure. The Hospital just has the licence to run a poly-clinic, but no licence whatsoever to conduct any kind of surgeries, said the DHO, adding that the private entity was involved in illegal practices. He further said that a report in this regard will be filed with the Karnataka Medica Council.

Hospital makes startling claims

21-year-old TV star, Raj, opted for a fat removal surgery with Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital in Bengaluru. Post the surgery, fat accumulated in her lungs, because of which she faced breathing issues and was shifted to Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, as the cosmetic hospital did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She breathed her last in the Kaade hospital on May 16.

After the news broke, Dr Sandeep V from Kaade Hospital in a letter narrated the events leading to Chethana Raj's death. In the letter, it was mentioned that at around 5.30 pm on May 16, an anaesthetist named Melvin barged into the hospital with a patient, who was found unresponsive later, disregarding the protocols of the hospital. It was also mentioned that Melvin threatened the security and pushed the patient into the ICU who was later declared to have 'no Pulse'. However, the anaesthetist insisted that CPR be initiated on the patient who 'appeared brought dead' to the hospital.

Family blames hospital

The father of the late actor, while mourning her death, condemned the hospital for performing the surgery in spite of knowing that it could cost a life. While speaking to Republic, the actor's father said, "Nobody should go through what my daughter went through."