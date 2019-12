NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday, December 15, came in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Veer Savarkar. Invoking Savarkar in a furious counter over being asked to apologize for his 'Rape In India' remark, Rahul Gandhi had said 'I am not Rahul Savarkar, I will die but I won't apologize' — alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.