Chhath Puja: Devotees Concerned Over Toxic Foam Blanketing Yamuna River In Delhi

As Chhath Puja festivities entered its second day, a thick layer of poisonous foam continued to blanket over the Yamuna River in Delhi. Local residents, environmentalists and political groups have all expressed their dissatisfaction and concern at the dire condition of the river.

Notably, as part of a ritual of the four-day Chhath festival, a large number of vulnerable devotees were forced to immerse themselves into the toxic river waters near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to offer their prayers to the Sun God.

One of the devotees present at the Yamuna ghat told ANI, “We know that the Yamuna river water is dirty and it could be hazardous.” However, the devotee claimed that they do not have any other alternative as prayers are made to the Sun God whilst standing in river waters.

In an interview with ANI, Kalpana, a devotee, remarked that in Chhath Puja, immersing in the river water has special importance. She said, “I have come here but the water is dirty. It is causing a lot of problems for us. Diseases can also happen due to this. But we are helpless.” Kalpana further revealed that Bihar has cleaner water and ghats than other states and the Delhi government must ensure that the ghats are kept clean.

Social activist talks about Yamuna River's toxic foam

This poisonous foam is created due to the elevated ammonia concentrations and high phosphate levels in the Yamuna River which are produced by the dumping of toxic materials from industries, according to experts. According to social activist Varun Gulati, the thick blanket of poisonous froth is the consequence of chemical waste used to colour denim which is being discarded by unlawful jeans-making plants, operating along the river's edge, ANI reported.

Gulati went on to explain that the denim plant is discarding untreated, chemical dissolved water into the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and from it, the polluted water is simply dumped into the river, causing the poisonous froth. "Everyone is witnessing the foaming of water but no one wants to know what is the real source behind this and it is actually the denim dying units,” Gulati was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, voiced his displeasure with the BJP-controlled administrations of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, accusing them of dumping untreated wastewater into the river.

