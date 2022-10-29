Chhath Puja Unique Example Of Mutual Harmony Between Human Beings, Nature: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said Chhath Puja is a unique example of mutual harmony between human beings and nature, and greeted citizens on the eve of the festival.

Chhath Puja is an occasion when we express our reverence, affection and gratitude towards Mother Nature, the president said.

Offering 'arghya' to the Sun god, devotees begin their day with a rigorous fast and worship the sun and rivers, she said.

"The fast culminates in a holy bath in the water bodies and worshipping the nature. This festival is a unique example of mutual harmony between human beings and the nature," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Chhath Puja.

On this year's Chhath Puja, may people's wishes get fulfilled, and everyone stays healthy and happy, she said.

"Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will make our water resources and environment pollution-free," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the message, the president said, On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad".