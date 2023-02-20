Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrated at Machhal near LOC

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was celebrated on February 19 by the soldiers and locals at Machhal near LOC. Also known as Shiv Jayanti, or Shivaji Jayanti the day marks the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This year's celebration is marked as the 393rd birth anniversary of the mighty Maratha ruler.

The celebration started with a huge procession, followed by the installation of Shivaji Maharaj's bust on the Maratha Ground. The people paid their respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji by showering flowers and garlands. According to reports, the temperature in Machhal was as low as -5 degrees Celsius, but the chilling weather did not deter people from participating in the event, where they danced to the tune of Lezim and paid the tribute to the Hindu ruler with high spirits.

The statue of Shivaji was installed by the Amhi Punekar (We Punekar) NGO to ensure that the soldiers fighting the enemies get motivated by the ideals and moral values of Chhatrapati Shivaji by looking at his statue on a daily basis. The idol was erected as a symbol to remember the bravery of the Hindu king and help soldiers draw strength to fight against their enemies. The statue was installed with the permission of Kupwara district collector Dr. Sagar Dattatreya Doiphode in Kashmir. Notably, the initiative was planned by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Atakepar Smarak Samiti chief Abhayraj Shirole and We Punekar NGO president Hemant Jadhav.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History & Significance

Shivaji Jayanti was established by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870. Around 100 kilometres away from Pune is Raigad, where Mahatma Jyotirao Phule discovered Shivaji Maharaj's tomb. Pune was the first place to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti. Shivaji Jayanti was taken forward by freedom fighter, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who made the country remember about the contribution of Shivaji Maharaj and how he influenced the people of India for Swaraj.

The day is celebrated across India, and a statewide holiday is observed on this day with much pomp and fervour in Maharashtra. The day is significant as it honours Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and intellect and his contribution towards fighting against the invaders who came to India.

Image: PTI