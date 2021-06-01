Chhatrasal Case: Sushil Kumar's Arms License Suspended, Cancellation Process Initiated

Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar's arms license has been suspended, the Delhi Police informed on Tuesday. As per the police, the licensing department has initiated the cancellation process. The action has been taken following his involvement in the Sagar Rana murder case.

This comes a day after Sushil Kumar was taken to Haridwar to recover his mobile phone which he dumped in the city during the days he was reported absconding. The Delhi Police is also on the lookout for all those who helped him seek shelter in Haridwar when the police had launched a manhunt to nab him.

Sushil Kumar's custody extended

Following a two-week manhunt, the Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar on May 23 for his involvement in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl which led to the death of a 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana. After he was produced before the court, he was remanded to 6-day custody.

On May 30, a Delhi Court extended the police custody of Sushil Kumar after the prosecution highlighted the wrestler's previous attempts to hide from the law enforcement agencies.

During the hearing, Advocate Ashish Kajal appearing for the prosecution, informed the court that Sushil Kumar was 'uncooperative' with the police during the last 6 days. "During these 6 days of PC, they didn't co-operate with Investigating agency. Rather they showed reluctance making it difficult for police to Investigate," he said requesting for 7 days custody.

The prosecution also placed that several other pieces of evidence and persons had to be traced and corroborated with Sushil Kumar and others who had been arrested. "The DVR of CCTV of Sushil Kumar's house is yet to be recovered. Their clothes that they had worn at the time of the incident are yet to be recovered," requesting the Court to get a fair chance to investigate.

After the hearing the two sides, the Court remanded the wrestler along with 4 others to four days of police custody.