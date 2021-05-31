Chhatrasal Stadium Case: Sushil Kumar Taken To Haridwar; Phone & Contacts To Be Recovered

In the latest development in the Chhatrasal Stadium case, Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is being taken to Haridwar by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday. Kumar who was absconding for several weeks after the murder of Sagar Rana had briefly stayed in Hardiwar. He is said to have dumped his mobile phone in the city. The Delhi Police is also on a lookout for all those who helped him seek shelter in Haridwar when the police had launched a manhunt to nab him.

Delhi Police Crime branch takes wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar, Uttarakhand where he was allegedly hidden, in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Police will also try to recover his mobile phone from there: Senior Delhi Police official — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Sushil Kumar's custody extended

On May 30, a Delhi Court extended the police custody of Sushil Kumar after the prosecution highlighted the wrestler's previous attempts to hide from the law enforcement agencies. Sushil Kumar's 6-day custody expired yesterday after which he was produced before the Court.

During the hearing, Advocate Ashish Kajal appearing for the prosecution, informed the court that Sushil Kumar was 'uncooperative' with the police during the last 6 days. "During these 6 days of PC, they didn't co-operate with Investigating agency. Rather they showed reluctance making it difficult for police to Investigate," he said requesting for 7 days custody.

The prosecution also placed that several other pieces of evidence and persons had to be traced and corroborated with Sushil Kumar and others who had been arrested. "The DVR of CCTV of Sushil Kumar's house is yet to be recovered. Their clothes that they had worn at the time of the incident are yet to be recovered," requesting the Court to get a fair chance to investigate.

After the hearing the sides, the Court remanded the wrestler along with 4 others to four days of police custody.

Chhatrasal Stadium Murder case

Following a two-week manhunt, the Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar on May 23 for his involvement in the Chhatrasal Stadium case which led to the death of a 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana. Days after, a video from the incident was accessed by RepublicTv which shows a group of men armed with sticks lynching a man on the ground. Sushil Kumar can also be clearly seen in the image.