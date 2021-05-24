Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Northern Railways Likely To Take Action Against Sushil Kumar

A day after Sushil Kumar, along with his associate Ajay was arrested in Delhi, the Indian Railways is likely to take action against the Olympic medalist in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. This decision was taken after the top railway officials had held a high-level meeting on Sunday. Sushil was earlier provided a job as a commercial manager by the Northern Railways. In the next 24 hours, the Railways is expected to release an official statement on this decision.

Sushil Kumar has been currently sent to six days of police custody by a Delhi Court. The Delhi Police on Sunday informed a local court that way in which Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associates thrashed the victims in the Chhatrasal incident was "gruesome" and was done so that Kumar could "establish his terror" in the area.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.