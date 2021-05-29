Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar's Associate Prince To Turn Approver In Case

In a major development in the Chhatrasal Stadium Murder case, Sushil Kumar's associate, Prince is all set to turn into an approver in the case. According to reports, the Delhi Police Crime Branch which is investigating the case has also sought extended custody of eight days of two-time Olympian and accused Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Rana murder case. Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 after a week-long manhunt.

Sushil Kumar's associate Prince to turn an approver

As per reports, Prince who is Kumar's friend and associate, was very close to the wrestler. In addition, it was also revealed that Prince had recorded the video of the crime that led to the Chhatrasal Stadium murder. Moreover, the police investigation also revealed that Prince was carrying a loaded gun. However, when he was nabbed by the cops, Prince apparently broke down and confessed everything to the police.

Following this, the Delhi Police asked Prince to become an approver against Sushil Kumar in the case. Prince soon agreed to the demands of the Delhi Police and will now be used in the case. In addition, he has assured the police that he will testify against Sushil Kumar and give his statement. As of now, the police have recorded statements under Section 161 CrPC. Later when produced in the court, the statements will be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. Prince's statement comes as a major development considering his association with Sushil Kumar. Moreover, he also informed that he was recording the video at the behest of Sushil Kumar.

Wrestler Vijender's confession

In another development that took place on Friday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday had arrested Binder alias Vijender Singh from the Tikri border area of Delhi in connection with the same case. Binder confessed that he was also present at the crime scene and thrashed a few wrestlers, including Sagar Rana who succumbed later. However, in a startling revelation, Vijender confessed that he thrashed Sagar Rana at the behest of Sushil Kumar.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested

The Olympic wrestler was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday after a two-week manhunt. In addition, the police also arrested his associate Ajay Kumar along with the wrestler. Following this key development, a Delhi Court had remanded Sushil Kumar to 6 days of police custody. The police had informed that Kumar operated 'like a criminal' as he constantly changed his locations and used 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced by the Delhi Police.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.