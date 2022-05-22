Chhattisgarh: 10 held for looting Rs 50 lakh from trader

Raipur, May 22 (PTI) Ten persons, including two minors, have been nabbed in connection with loot of Rs 50 lakh from a food grains trader in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

These persons were arrested by a joint team of the Anti Crime and Cyber Unit and Mana police, while three accused are on the run, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore said.

A group of masked men had attacked businessman Narendra Khetrapal near Dunmartarai Wholesale Market in Mana on May 16 and robbed him of Rs 50 lakh cash, after which a case was registered under IPC section 395 (dacoity).

The arrested persons are Shiv Kumar Kosle (21), Manish Yadav (18), Tikesh Chaturvedi (22), Suraj Maheshwar (18), Narendra Banjare alias Babloo (19), Agam Das Kosle (24), Shashikant Chaturvedi alias Golu (29), Banwari Yadav (35), all residents of Raipur, said the officer.

"We have recovered Rs 7,95,400 cash, five mobile handsets, five motorcycles used in the crime as well as looted ATM card and passbook of the victim," said the additioal SP. PTI COR BNM BNM

